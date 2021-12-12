Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) is Full Sail Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 694,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,620 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 4.1% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $46,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $90,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 566,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $258,000.

Shares of GSEW stock opened at $70.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.82.

