Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 50,722 Shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,722 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Phoenix New Media were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 101.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 407,081 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 3.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 293,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 126.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 34,515 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 145.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 30,242 shares in the last quarter. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FENG stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. Phoenix New Media Limited has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $68.35 million, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.09.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 25.91%.

