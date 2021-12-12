Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 100.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 250,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 65.0% during the second quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 63,139 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 69.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 96,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 39,631 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 20,981 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDN. Craig Hallum lowered Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Shares of IDN opened at $5.61 on Friday. Intellicheck, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $105.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.12 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellicheck Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

