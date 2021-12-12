Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $210,000 in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IRadimed in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IRadimed in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in IRadimed in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in IRadimed in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of IRadimed during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IRadimed alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IRMD shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 18,743 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $882,233.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,690 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $137,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,694 shares of company stock worth $4,411,601 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $45.06 on Friday. IRadimed Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.04 million, a PE ratio of 93.88 and a beta of 0.84.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

IRadimed Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD).

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.