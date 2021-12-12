Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 11.7% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 60.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 89,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $1,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

LOMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

NYSE:LOMA opened at $6.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $8.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

