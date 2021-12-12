Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,221 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,122,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 21.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 342.8% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 150,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 116,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 7.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGAL opened at $9.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.82. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

