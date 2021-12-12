Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 177,480 Shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) by 88.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in XL Fleet were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of XL Fleet during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XL Fleet during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 3,940.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of XL Fleet during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

XL Fleet stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $582.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.55. XL Fleet Corp. has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $35.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th.

XL Fleet Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

