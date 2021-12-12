Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $193,000 Position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 704.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 80,112 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 14.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 19.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 14.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 10.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 177,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NRO opened at $5.11 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0312 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.