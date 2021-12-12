Golos Blockchain (GLS) Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Golos Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $783,397.02 and $1.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00123780 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008977 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006164 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Buying and Selling Golos Blockchain

