Graviocoin (GIO) Price Hits $0.0348 on Major Exchanges

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $222.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.35 or 0.00319896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000504 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.