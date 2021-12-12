Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of GTN.A stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.40. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.