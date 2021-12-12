Great Elm Capital Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:GECC)

Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Great Elm Capital has a payout ratio of 102.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.6%.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Shares of Great Elm Capital stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47. Great Elm Capital has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Elm Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,970 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.79% of Great Elm Capital worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.