Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 24 ($0.32) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of GGP stock opened at GBX 14.10 ($0.19) on Thursday. Greatland Gold has a 12-month low of GBX 12.91 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 38.50 ($0.51). The firm has a market cap of £570.56 million and a P/E ratio of -141.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.67.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

