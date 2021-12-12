Guild Investment Management Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Honda Motor accounts for about 2.0% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 115,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.02%.

HMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

