Guild Investment Management Inc. Purchases 39,980 Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV)

Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,980 shares during the period. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V comprises about 1.3% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCV. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter worth about $144,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCV opened at $10.06 on Friday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68.

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.25 target price for the company.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

