Guild Investment Management Inc. Takes $173,000 Position in Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 350,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanzanian Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TRX opened at $0.40 on Friday. Tanzanian Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.51 million, a P/E ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Tanzanian Gold Company Profile

Tanzanian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The firm also engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Tanzania. Its projects include Buckreef Gold Mine Re-Development, Itetemia and Kigosi. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.