Guild Investment Management Inc. Takes $834,000 Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHPT opened at $20.20 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $49.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $219,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $62,767.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,729 shares of company stock worth $4,719,738 in the last 90 days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Capital One Financial began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

