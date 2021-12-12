GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $92.85, but opened at $88.35. GXO Logistics shares last traded at $86.32, with a volume of 9,352 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

