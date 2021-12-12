Hahn Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Hahn Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,963 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. First Republic Bank makes up about 3.4% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $17,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 94,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 143,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.33.

NYSE:FRC opened at $208.66 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $128.73 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.