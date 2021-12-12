Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 5,317 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the quarter. SEI Investments makes up 2.2% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of SEI Investments worth $11,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,324,000 after buying an additional 482,019 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,426,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 288,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,869,000 after buying an additional 114,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1,176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 91,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 84,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.76.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Truist started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

In related news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

