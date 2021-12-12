Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $15.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.68% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $15,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USRT. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. McCutchen Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 703,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,049,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 41,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000.

Shares of USRT opened at $64.70 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.28 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.96.

