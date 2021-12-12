Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Holdings Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 98.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,127 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hanesbrands by 20.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,414,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,409,000 after acquiring an additional 240,281 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Hanesbrands by 28.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,512,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,318 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in Hanesbrands by 154.4% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,222,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,824,000 after acquiring an additional 741,921 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 5.3% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 492,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

