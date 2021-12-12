Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 20.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,414,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,409,000 after purchasing an additional 240,281 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 28.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,512,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,318 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 154.4% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,222,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,824,000 after acquiring an additional 741,921 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.3% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 492,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 24,763 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.