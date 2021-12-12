Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $293,000 Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 22.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 49.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 90,368 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 59.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 21,647 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 237.9% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 40,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $34.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.71%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

