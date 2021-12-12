Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 84.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in ServiceNow by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in ServiceNow by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP raised its position in ServiceNow by 5,759.2% during the second quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in ServiceNow by 8.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in ServiceNow by 97,629.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $647.00 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $661.46 and a 200 day moving average of $607.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.58, a PEG ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

