Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,396 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 88,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 28,921 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 186,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 118,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of AXL opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.43. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.