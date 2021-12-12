Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 522 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 23.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 13,977.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

NYSE TM opened at $182.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.49. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $139.29 and a twelve month high of $188.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TM. UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.