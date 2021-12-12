Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 6,235 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INVH. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INVH. B. Riley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

NYSE INVH opened at $42.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.76. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $43.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

