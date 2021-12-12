Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will report ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.32). Harley-Davidson posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,910,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,374,000 after acquiring an additional 233,330 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,854,000 after acquiring an additional 901,026 shares during the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 33.3% during the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,837,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,948,000 after acquiring an additional 984,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 21.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,847,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,125,000 after acquiring an additional 852,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG opened at $36.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average of $40.57. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.