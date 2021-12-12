Harworth Group’s (HWG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 184 ($2.44) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:HWG opened at GBX 173 ($2.29) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 175.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 159.48. The company has a market capitalization of £558.31 million and a PE ratio of 6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 4.09. Harworth Group has a 52-week low of GBX 97 ($1.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 185 ($2.45).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a GBX 0.37 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.07%.

In other Harworth Group news, insider Katerina Patmore acquired 9,576 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £15,417.36 ($20,444.72).

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

