Head to Head Analysis: MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) & Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) and Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Ozon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -7.76% -1.95% -1.23% Ozon N/A N/A N/A

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Ozon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $737.44 million 2.79 -$38.91 million ($0.68) -35.87 Ozon $1.44 billion 5.08 -$307.24 million N/A N/A

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ozon.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Ozon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 6 0 2.86 Ozon 0 1 4 0 2.80

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus price target of $37.43, indicating a potential upside of 53.46%. Ozon has a consensus price target of $58.50, indicating a potential upside of 69.61%. Given Ozon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ozon is more favorable than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.0% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Ozon shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ozon beats MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising services to vendors and third-party sellers; and airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

