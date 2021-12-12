Head-To-Head Survey: Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV) versus SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV) and SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Debt Resolve and SS&C Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SS&C Technologies $4.67 billion 4.25 $625.20 million $2.79 27.99

SS&C Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Debt Resolve.

Volatility & Risk

Debt Resolve has a beta of 4.33, meaning that its stock price is 333% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SS&C Technologies has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Debt Resolve and SS&C Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Debt Resolve 0 0 0 0 N/A SS&C Technologies 0 4 6 1 2.73

SS&C Technologies has a consensus price target of $85.90, indicating a potential upside of 9.99%. Given SS&C Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SS&C Technologies is more favorable than Debt Resolve.

Profitability

This table compares Debt Resolve and SS&C Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A SS&C Technologies 15.04% 21.12% 7.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.4% of SS&C Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 56.1% of Debt Resolve shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of SS&C Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SS&C Technologies beats Debt Resolve on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Debt Resolve Company Profile

Debt Resolve, Inc. provides software solutions to consumer lenders or those collecting consumer loans using Software-as-a-Service model in the United States. Its solutions facilitate Web-based payments or the resolution of delinquent or defaulted consumer debt. The company also provides services in the student loan document preparation industry. It serves consumer banks, collection agencies, and the buyers of defaulted debt. The company was formerly known as Lombardia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Debt Resolve, Inc. in May 2003. Debt Resolve, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Hawthorne, New York. On July 29, 2020, the voluntary petition of Debt Resolve, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on February 3, 2020.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada. Its products include advent genesis, antares, asset allocators, AWD, axys, BANC mall, BRIX, DST vision, evare, lightning, and moxy. The company was founded by William Charles Stone in March 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, CT.

