Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Acquires 169 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $654.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $639.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $616.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $311.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

