Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Buys Shares of 16,784 Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares comprises 2.0% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $747,000. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 2.7% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 14,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 10.6% during the second quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 5.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TNA opened at $81.71 on Friday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.14.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

