Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Invests $2.97 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 4.2% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $163.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.68. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.56 and a 52 week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

