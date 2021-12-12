Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Purchases Shares of 30,048 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000. Alaska Air Group comprises 2.5% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,175 shares of company stock valued at $762,033 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.26 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average of $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

