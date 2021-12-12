Helpico (HELP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Helpico has a total market capitalization of $280.95 and $1.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Helpico has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00056070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,052.11 or 0.08172213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00081664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,374.81 or 0.99578108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00056312 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Helpico Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

