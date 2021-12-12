HGK Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $348,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total value of $550,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total value of $910,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $8,016,387 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.43.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $614.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $562.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.56. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $363.00 and a 12 month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

