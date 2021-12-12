HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $543,000 Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 54.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $46.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.56. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

