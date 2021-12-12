High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Price Target Cut to $7.75 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) had its target price cut by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.75 to $7.75 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HITI. Desjardins cut their price target on High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded High Tide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on High Tide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Shares of HITI opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). High Tide had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. On average, analysts forecast that High Tide will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

