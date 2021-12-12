Highland Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 101,798.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,744,000 after acquiring an additional 157,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,864,000 after buying an additional 90,166 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,669,000. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.70.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $157.62 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.83 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.85%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

