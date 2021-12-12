Highland Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,740,919,000 after purchasing an additional 225,447 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,936,089,000 after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $957,892,000 after buying an additional 1,806,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,234,000 after buying an additional 1,355,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $585,237,000 after buying an additional 1,052,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIDU. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.94.

Shares of BIDU opened at $149.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.83 and a 200-day moving average of $168.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.14 and a 52 week high of $354.82.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

