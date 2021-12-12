Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $1,358,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Prologis by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,757,000 after buying an additional 285,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Prologis by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,018,000 after buying an additional 1,377,517 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 11.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,417,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,894,000 after purchasing an additional 255,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Barclays upped their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist increased their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

NYSE PLD opened at $159.08 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $117.61 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.88.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

