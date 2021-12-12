Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,400 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $64.20 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.62) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

