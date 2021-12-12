Highland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CS. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 3.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. Credit Suisse Group AG has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cheuvreux raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.26.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

