Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 460 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Regions Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 44,190 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Regions Financial by 93.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,524,000 after acquiring an additional 874,226 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $40,272,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Regions Financial by 241.7% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 238,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 168,933 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $4,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

RF stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.