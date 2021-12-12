HighTower Trust Services LTA Increases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after acquiring an additional 808,192 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 95,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $86.16 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.79. The company has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

