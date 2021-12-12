HighTower Trust Services LTA Purchases Shares of 14,909 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,909 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $1,386,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 34.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,446 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 86,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG opened at $89.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.31. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.91%.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Truist upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.61.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

