Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Price Target Cut to CHF 56

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from CHF 59 to CHF 56 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

HCMLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Holcim from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oddo Bhf downgraded Holcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from CHF 76 to CHF 60 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holcim currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88. Holcim has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

