Honest Price Tops $0.0185 on Top Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Honest has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $3,214.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Honest coin can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00057727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.86 or 0.08066669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00079379 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,823.82 or 1.00231037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00056463 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

